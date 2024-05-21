Explaining Fashion IP Law Via A Dress (Podcast)

self

Episode Description

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the intellectual property rights which apply to dresses and how dress design has moulded some of the IP rights that apply to fashion items. Further, can the 'overall look' of a dress designer be protected via IP law, as opposed to individual dress designs?



Timestamps:

3:30 - how dress fashion has influenced IP and the rights that designers seek in their protection.

6:23 - Community unregistered design right

9:15 - Copyright protection in relation to the dress design

12:04 - Seminars on fashion IP law

