Explaining Fashion IP Law Via A Dress (Podcast)

Episode Description
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the intellectual property
rights which apply to dresses and how dress design has moulded some
of the IP rights that apply to fashion items. Further, can the
'overall look' of a dress designer be protected via IP law,
as opposed to individual dress designs?
Timestamps:
- 3:30 - how dress fashion has influenced IP and the rights that designers seek in their protection.
- 6:23 - Community unregistered design right
- 9:15 - Copyright protection in relation to the dress design
- 12:04 - Seminars on fashion IP law
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.