A recent investigation and subsequent raid of various locations belonging to international e-commerce platform Pandabuy has led to the seizure of millions of suspected counterfeit goods and the detention of 30 associated individuals.

The investigation, which was a collaborative effort between UK and Chinese authorities, offers an eye-opening insight into the grand scale of counterfeit activity and the ready availability of counterfeit goods to consumers.

The platform is popular amongst social media users which, as discussed in my previous article here, has a proven impact on the purchasing habits of consumers. This investigation further emphasises the need for brand owners to have a robust anti-counterfeiting strategy in place to help protect and enforce their valuable rights.

With further action expected to take place against Pandabuy's UK assets, it will no doubt be interesting to see how this investigation develops.

After six months of diligent work, it was discovered that the infringing activities of Pandabuy extended to five cities in China, involving over 2,200 employees, with warehouses spanning 100,000 square metres, equivalent to nearly 20 football stadiums," www.theguardian.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.