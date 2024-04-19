Episode Description
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the recent decision of the
General Court of the European Union, which upheld previous
decisions of the EUIPO to cancel a Community Design Registration
for a pair of trainers in the name of Puma SE based on prior
disclosures of the design by Rihanna on Instagram.
Timestamps:
- 3:39: How Rihanna inadvertently destroyed the novelty of the Community Registered Design of a trainer design by Puma.
- 3:53: Rihanna signs contract with Puma
- 4:46: Facts of the case
- 6:40: Law of the case
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.