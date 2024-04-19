self

Episode Description

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the recent decision of the General Court of the European Union, which upheld previous decisions of the EUIPO to cancel a Community Design Registration for a pair of trainers in the name of Puma SE based on prior disclosures of the design by Rihanna on Instagram.



Timestamps:

3:39: How Rihanna inadvertently destroyed the novelty of the Community Registered Design of a trainer design by Puma.

3:53: Rihanna signs contract with Puma

4:46: Facts of the case

6:40: Law of the case

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.