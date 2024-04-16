What do Tequila, Scotch Whisky, Champagne and Cognac all have in common? Aside from being tipples that some might like to enjoy from time to time, they are all protected as geographical designations. In order for products to be called by these names, they must be made to specific requirements in Mexico, Scotland and France. If they have been made elsewhere, they would simply be called 'agave spirit', 'whisk(e)y', 'sparkling wine' and 'brandy'.

Trade agreements between countries and regulations ensure that this is adhered to. This is important for producers that take the time and effort to ensure their products meet the requirements to enable them to call their product, for example, tequila. However, as is the case for Dark Arts Distillery's agave product, these types of products can still be made, marketed and sold - albeit under a different name.

This is where branding is important. Dark Arts Distillery have protected their new product with a trade mark for the brand, VESPERO. They may be unable to specifically call it tequila, given it is distilled and bottled in Scotland, but they can instead capitalise on the brand they have created, as well as the fact the spirit is completely produced in Scotland, with a little Mexican influence!

If you're looking for Scotland's first tequila, you won't find it under that name. www.bbc.co.uk/...

