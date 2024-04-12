The 2024 SME Fund offered by the European Intellectual Property office (EUIPO) is now live. The scheme aims to help EU-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with protecting their intellectual property (IP) rights.

The deadline to apply is 6 December 2024, but we recommend applying early as the funds are limited and the scheme has been very popular in recent years.

WHO CAN APPLY

All SMEs established in the EU are eligible to apply.

The EUIPO defines SMEs as entities with fewer than 250 employees, an annual turnover of less than €50 million and an annual balance sheet total of less than €43 million.

AVAILABLE GRANT VOUCHERS

The grants are awarded in the form of vouchers that can be used to claim reimbursements against IP services. There are four types of vouchers:

1. Trade mark and design voucher - 1000 EUR

This voucher can be used for registering trade marks and/or designs to protect them at a national, regional, EU and/or international level.

2. Patents voucher - 3500 EUR

This voucher can be used for registering national patents in a national IP office of an EU Member State and/or European patents filed at EPO.

3. IP Scan

This voucher can be used for IP pre-diagnostic services for a value of up to 1350 EUR in certain EU countries.

4. Community plant varieties voucher - 1500 EUR

This voucher can be used for registering plant varieties in the EU.

THE PROCESS

The first step is to discuss the kind of voucher(s) which could provide the most value, and Potter Clarkson would be delighted to advise in this regard. Once the desired voucher(s) have been identified, the application for the voucher can be submitted directly to the EUIPO or by Potter Clarkson on behalf of the Applicant.

The grant vouchers are awarded within 15 working days. After receiving the vouchers, the SME may proceed with the selected IP activities, such as applying for a trade mark and paying the application fees.

After being accepted for the voucher, the SME must claim reimbursement of the IP services within two months of the grant of the voucher (extension is available on request). The EUIPO will send the payment within one month, which is paid to the SMEs bank account.

