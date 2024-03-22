self

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss IP law in the fashion sector via a series of objects. The second object they will discuss is the handbag. What IP rights apply to this form of fashion item? Are there any particular IP rights most applicable to the handbag? Are there any significant recent IP cases impacting handbags?

Timestamps:

2:42: Why is the handbag important in the world of fashion?

4:04: How are they protected under IP law?

4:36: Community Unregistered Design Right

6:15 commercial importance of hand bags

