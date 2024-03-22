Episodes 21-30 of the Fashionably IP Podcast where we will be looking at important hot topics in the world of fashion and intellectual property.

We will be focusing on key aspects of design protection in the UK and EU. We will also review the latest intellectual property issues in fashion or discuss matters of IP which have impacted the world of fashion for years and have come up again and again.

The podcast will consist of interviews, opinion pieces and case law discussions. The information in the podcasts is not legal advice.

If you have any questions concerning issues raised please contact HGF Partners & Trade Mark Attorneys Rebecca Field or Lee Curtis.

Episode 21

The impact of exhaustion of rights on IP in the world of fashion

Episode 22

Explaining IP fashion law through the humble trainer or sneaker

Episode 23

Explaining IP fashion law through the handbag

