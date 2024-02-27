Explore trade mark and design case law in our exclusive recorded webinar by Charlotte Wilding, Partner and Trade Mark Attorney at Keltie. In this insightful session, she looks back at the key 2023 UK and EU trade mark and design case law updates.

Key Highlights:

M&S vs Aldi: The Battle of Gin Bottles: Uncover the nuances of the M&S vs Aldi case, spotlighting distinctive bottle designs featuring gold foils and LED lights.

Brands in focus: Explore case studies involving renowned brands such as M&S, Aldi, Virgin Aviation, Marriott Worldwide Corporation, and TikTok.

Get key takeaways to enhance your understanding of the recent legal landscape.

Benefit from Charlotte's meticulous analysis as she discusses each case and topic in detail.

Highlighted Cases:

Stitch Editing v. TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd (Descriptiveness)

Steve Jobs Board of Appeal (Genuine Use)

Marriott Worldwide Corporation v. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (Agreements, Consent, and Licences)

Virgin Aviation" Ltd. & Anr v. Alaska Airlines, Inc.

Marks and Spencer Plc v. Aldi Stores Ltd.

Topics Explored:

Descriptiveness

Genuine Use

Agreements/Consent/Licenses

Designs

