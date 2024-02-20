self

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis start to discuss IP law in the fashion sector via a series of objects. The first object they will discuss is the humble trainer or sneaker. What IP rights apply to this form of footwear? Are there any particular IP rights most applicable to the sneaker or trainer? What special consumer issues and traits impact the protection of IP in the sneaker or trainer market?

Timestamps:

2:57 - Why is the sneaker market so important and why has it been the centre of some of the most interesting IP issues

4:50 - the possible core IP rights which apply to sneakers or trainers.

9:12 - are there any IP issues particular to the sneaker and trainer markets

