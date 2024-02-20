UK:
Explaining IP Fashion Law Through The Humble Trainer Or Sneaker (Podcast)
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis start to discuss IP law in the
fashion sector via a series of objects. The first object they will
discuss is the humble trainer or sneaker. What IP rights apply to
this form of footwear? Are there any particular IP rights most
applicable to the sneaker or trainer? What special consumer issues
and traits impact the protection of IP in the sneaker or trainer
market?
Timestamps:
- 2:57 - Why is the sneaker market so important and why has it
been the centre of some of the most interesting IP issues
- 4:50 - the possible core IP rights which apply to sneakers or
trainers.
- 9:12 - are there any IP issues particular to the sneaker and
trainer markets
