Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the impact of exhaustion of rights on intellectual property law in the world of fashion. The exhaustion of IP rights is particularly important in the world of fashion retail and impact of IP rights owners' ability control their distribution channels. Under what conditions can brand owners object to the resale of genuine branded fashion products in the UK? What is the ‘aura of luxury'? What is the impact of Brexit on exhaustion of rights in the UK? Does the UK government have any plans to bring in international exhaustion into the UK?

Timestamps:

2:54 – Why are the exhaustion of rights so important in the world of fashion retail in particular?

4:20 - Exceptions of the exhaustion of rights rules

5:52 – How has Brexit impacted the issue of exhaustion of rights?

7:06 - Has the UK government discussed changing the exhaustion of rights regime?

8:48 - Could the U.K government change the exhaustion of rights rules.

