I saw some posts circulating online last week describing emails from Ferrari, signed by their chief commercial and marketing officer (Enrico Galliera), referring to an "Anti-Counterfeiting Reward Scheme". The news has hit the mainstream media this week and there is now a dedicated page on the Ferrari website.

Ferrari are incentivising their customers and car enthusiasts to report infringing activities or products. If the report contains information on counterfeiting about which the company was not already aware, the individual will receive a Ferrari-related prize within 60 days of submitting their report. The website states that the nature and value of the prize will be determined at Ferrari's discretion (and available while stocks last). Ferrari are asking for photos of counterfeit items, information on the number of products in question, and details of the responsible party.

I've personally never come across a reward scheme like this before, and it will be interesting to see whether Ferrari releases any kind of statistics in the next 12 months about how well it is working for them.

