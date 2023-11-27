The AlphaTauri F1 team will undergo a full rebrand ahead of the 2024 season and CEO Peter Bayer has confirmed that the team's new name will move back closer to the sister Red Bull Racing brand.

The team was formerly known as Toro Rosso and speculation is rife that the new name will be "Racing Bulls". Red Bull GmbH have filed two applications in Austria for both the Racing Bulls word mark and a logo mark with the famous bull. Whilst nothing has been officially confirmed, Peter Bayer has said that plans have now been finalised to incorporate the team's new American sponsors into the new branding and the full official team name, and it is anticipated that the team livery will also change to be more consistent with the Red Bull brand.

Elsewhere, Aston Martin will also slightly change their team name for the new season, as Cognizant will no longer be a title sponsor in 2024. Alfa Romeo are set for a significant change in 2026 with the entrance of Audi into F1, but in the meantime it seems that they will also be updating their team name for the 2024 season. Alfa Romeo Team Principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi said of the name change: "I think that we found a good way to do this, but there will be not just one title partner next year. I think there will be surprises, especially for the chassis name".

The deadline for the F1 2024 entry list is in early December so team name announcements should hopefully follow shortly thereafter, with liveries generally revealed in February before the start of the new season.

"We will change the company name, we will change identity, logo, everything, a complete relaunch, complete rebrand" - Peter Bayer, AlphaTauri CEO www.gpfans.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.