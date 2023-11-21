Episode Description
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview their HGF colleagues
Lauren Somers and Emma Pallister on the quiet luxury trend in
fashion and what impact does it have on IP rights. How do you
protect and enforce aspects of quiet luxury?
Timestamps:
- 1:40 – Introduction to guest speakers, Lauren Somers, and Emma Pallister
- 2:51 – Quiet luxury and buying habits.
- 4:06 – How does quiet luxury impact IP right?
- 7:18 - Maison Margiela trade mark
- 9 :16 – Key takeaways when considering quiet luxury and its protection via IP right
