self

Episode Description

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview their HGF colleagues Lauren Somers and Emma Pallister on the quiet luxury trend in fashion and what impact does it have on IP rights. How do you protect and enforce aspects of quiet luxury?



Timestamps:

1:40 – Introduction to guest speakers, Lauren Somers, and Emma Pallister

2:51 – Quiet luxury and buying habits.

4:06 – How does quiet luxury impact IP right?

7:18 - Maison Margiela trade mark

9 :16 – Key takeaways when considering quiet luxury and its protection via IP right

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.