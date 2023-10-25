On 1 January 2024 new rules will come into effect that mean a UK address for service must be provided in new proceedings based on or against UK registered trade mark or design is subject to new proceedings Cloned/Comparable UKTMs and UK designs deriving from EU registrations.
These address for service rules are already in force for proceedings based on or against national UK filings, UK designations of international registrations, and Cloned/Comparable UKTMs or designs deriving from an EU designation of an international registration. You will also require a UK address for service to respond to UKIPO Examiner objections.
Please refer to the table below to see how this could affect you or speak to us by emailing BeyondBrexit@marks-clerk.com.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.