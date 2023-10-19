Having written about the UK trade mark registration filed on behalf of Rebekah Vardy back in April 2023, it is interesting to see that the Disney Documentary on the dispute between Vardy and Coleen Rooney, which launches today, is called "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story".
The Vardy trade mark registration for WAGATHA CHRISTIE claims services relating to the preparation of documentaries in class 41, so it would appear that Disney has sought to avoid directly reproducing the term in order to lessen the risk of objection from Vardy and her team.
My original article on the trade mark application can be found here.
It was the social media scandal that captivated the nation and spawned a High Court trial. British celebrity Coleen Rooney's private Instagram stories about her and her family are being leaked to a newspaper without her knowledge but Coleen will go to extraordinary lengths to find the culprit.
