It is very common in the design world to collaborate with different people, be it working with another brand to launch a new product range, or an external design agency to design or finesse a product. Good collaboration is at the heart of creating a successful design.
In this podcast our head of UK Brands and Designs John Coldham, explores the topic of collaboration with experts from world-renowned design businesses, including:
- Sara McNeill, head of Licensing, Merchandising, Partnerships – Office of the General Counsel at Aston Martin Lagonda;
- Gareth McNeil, director of Industrial Design & Innovation at Joseph Joseph; and
- Martin Darbyshire, founder and chair of tangerine.
They discuss the importance of keeping a business's brand identity and DNA across products and how to manage this when working with third parties, and the benefits and risks of collaboration, touching on their own experiences and examples from their companies.
Listen to the podcast
Listen to more episodes from our Intellectual Property podcast
Subscribe to 'Intellectual Property' on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.