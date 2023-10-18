Vinted have announced the launch of its new product verification service for items priced over €100 following extensive testing.
Buyers can opt to have the authenticity of items from certain brands checked by the Vinted team based in Hamburg for an additional charge of €10 (this includes the cost of the service and shipping to the verification centre). If an item fails the verification process, it will be shipped back to the seller, they will be unable to re-upload the item for sale, and the buyer will receive a full refund within 1-2 business days. The service is available in France, Italy, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Currently, products from brands such as Bottega, Burberry, Cartier, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Mulberry, Prada and YSL are eligible for verification via Vinted and the platform intends to expand its capabilities to more brands, product categories, and markets in future to provide reassurance to as many customers as possible regarding the authenticity of the more expensive products being offered for sale.
Rival re-sale platform Vestiaire Collective is one of the go-to sites for preloved designer fashion with a robust authentication system in place, but Vinted is clearly stepping up their anti-counterfeiting game to offer improved customer reassurance and presumably to try to attract sellers of high-end designer items to their platform.
Since the creation of Vinted 15 years ago, our commitment has always been to make second-hand fashion the first choice for everyone. We consider this new service a significant step in our ambition to provide our community with the highest confidence - Adam Jay, CEO of Vinted
