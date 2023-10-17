Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview their HGF colleague Suzan Moss on searching for fashion designs in the UK and EU. What IP rights do you have to consider? What about disclosure dates, novelty, and individual character? What is good practice in registering designs for fashion items.
Timestamps:
- 1:25 – Introduction to guest speaker, Suzan Moss.
- 2:22 – Design clearance searches for fashion products
- 3:37 – Unregistered design right protection
- 5:41 – Date of disclosure
- 6:36 – Brexit and design rights
- 8:02 – Good and bad practices in design registration
- 9:09 – Difficulties of obtaining rights in the world of fashion
- 10:18 – HGF IP in Retail Conference
