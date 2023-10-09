It is reported that easyGroup has issued a claim against a band called 'easy life'.
Easy life promoted their 'Life's a beach tour' with a poster showing a plane very reminiscent of an easyJet plane but the 'Jet' was substituted with 'Life'. It is also alleged that t-shirts bearing 'easy life' in easyGroup's branded style were produced.
The easyGroup is no stranger to criticism of its approach to protecting its brand and it is always going to hit the headlines when there is a David and Goliath slant to the story. The latest story has all the hallmarks of just that. However, many brand owners may have sympathy for easyGroup.
Whilst those on the receiving end of correspondence or claims of this nature may feel that matters have been blown out of proportion. The fact is that building and growing a brand takes time and investment. Who would not want to protect an asset which they have spent time and money on?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.