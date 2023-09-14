ARTICLE

There is a lingering impact of Brexit on design and trade mark rights in the world of fashion. You might have thought that Brexit no longer has an impact of IP law in the fashion world, well it still does. The 31st December 2023 is approaching, and that date will be significant in a number of ways in IP rights in the world of fashion. We discuss the expiry of Continuing Unregistered Design Rights, Supplementary Unregistered Design Rights, the potential divergence of UK and EU laws, UK address for service for UK design and trademark registrations and the potential for international exhaustion of IP rights in the UK.

The key time stamps are:

02.43 – Unregistered design rights

03.09 – What are CDR design rights?

04.03 – What are SUR design rights?

05.46 – Can designers obtain UK and EU design rights at the same time?

06.30 – Will Case Law diverge between the UK and EU?

07.10 – What will be the impact of REULA?

08.39 – Impending changes due to BREXIT

09.33 – The Exhaustion of Rights regime

11.00 – HGF's IP in Retail Conference

