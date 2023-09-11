Have you checked to make sure you have a UK representative appointed for your UK cloned trade mark registrations?

The three-year grace period allowed after the UK's departure from the EU is due to end on 31 December 2023. After this date, non-UK representatives can no longer be appointed for cloned UK registrations and the UK IPO will not accept any instruction from non-UK representatives with regard to these registrations.

Your registration could therefore be at serious risk if you do not have an appointed UK representative following the above deadline, especially if challenged through non-use or invalidation actions.

