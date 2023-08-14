ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Episode Description

Welcome to Series 3, Episode 4 of HGF's Fashionably IP podcast. In this podcast we talk about parody fashion brands and whether there are any differences in the approach to them in the US, UK, and EU from a trade mark law perspective. Has a recent decision in the US on parody brands brought the various approaches closer together?

Timestamps:

02.25: Bad spaniels branded dog chew - the Jack Daniels case

04:04: Why are parody brands popular in the world of fashion?

05:26: Reputable fashion brands

07:04: Do free use provisions come into consideration for parody fashion brands?

07:55: Can you have a parody defence under copy right law in the UK and the EU?

08:40: Key takeaways

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.