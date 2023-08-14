Worldwide:
Series 3, Episode 4: Parody Fashion Brands: Trade Mark Law Perspective Across The US, UK, And EU (Podcast)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Episode Description
Welcome to Series 3, Episode 4 of HGF's Fashionably IP
podcast. In this podcast we talk about parody fashion brands and
whether there are any differences in the approach to them in the
US, UK, and EU from a trade mark law perspective. Has a recent
decision in the US on parody brands brought the various approaches
closer together?
Timestamps:
- 02.25: Bad spaniels branded dog chew - the Jack Daniels
case
- 04:04: Why are parody brands popular in the world of
fashion?
- 05:26: Reputable fashion brands
- 07:04: Do free use provisions come into consideration for
parody fashion brands?
- 07:55: Can you have a parody defence under copy right law in
the UK and the EU?
- 08:40: Key takeaways
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Worldwide
Batman Won Another (Trade Mark) Battle
K&L Gates
Batman may be a superhero but it is the General Court who has come to the rescue following an invalidation action bought against DC Comics, Warner Bros subsidiary...
Marvellous Mushrooms!
Marks & Clerk
For a few years now, easily compostable packaging material, such as Mushroom® Packaging, which uses MycoComposite™ biomaterial, has been available to create sustainable alternatives...
Unified Patent Court (UPC)
Horten Advokatpartnerselskab
The UPC represents a significant milestone in the field of intellectual property, offering a unified framework for patent enforcement across participating European countries.
AI Tests Intellectual Property Boundaries
Travers Smith LLP
As businesses invest more heavily in AI, what intellectual property challenges are they likely to encounter? How do we avoid AI have a "chilling" effect on human creativity and enable...