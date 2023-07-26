The application to add single malt Welsh whisky to the list of protected terms was made on 13 August 2021. The application was made by the Welsh Whisky Association to protect the term both in English and in Welsh. In order to be called a single malt Welsh whisky the whisky must be distilled exclusively at a single Welsh distillery and must be made from natural raw 100% malted barley, Welsh water and yeast. The minimum alcoholic strength is 40% ABV. The specification sets out further details of the criteria.

This is great news for the Welsh food and Drink sector which continues to grow. It is also part of the increasing appetite from consumers for accurate and reliable information about where products have come from - especially where a particular quality, reputation or other characteristic is essentially attributable to its geographical origin.

The UK Geographical Indication scheme was set up to ensure certain UK foods and drinks could secure legal protection against imitation after the UK's withdrawal from the EU which runs its own scheme.

An additional benefit to securing a GI is that when an application for a trade mark is made, the UKIPO searches for GIs registered under the UK scheme and if the application conflicts with an existing GI which is in force anywhere in the UK, the trade mark application will be refused.

Single malt Welsh whisky is the first spirit to receive geographical indication (GI) status since UKGI was launched in 2021 after Brexit. www.bbc.co.uk/...

