Fashionably IP Podcast Series 3, Episode 3: ‘Quirky' Aspects Of UK And EU Trade Mark Practice (Podcast)
This podcast is the final in a series of three podcasts on key
aspects of trade mark protection in the UK and EU. We talk about
two 'quirky' aspects of UK and EU trade mark practice,
notably series and position trade mark applications, with a fashion
spin.
Timestamps:
03.14 – What is a series Trade mark?05.37 – What use
are series Trade marks for fashion clients?06.40 – Position
Trade marks08.58 – Litigation relating to position
trademarks09.24 – The Christian Louboutin case10.11 –
Key takeaways
