This podcast is the final in a series of three podcasts on key aspects of trade mark protection in the UK and EU. We talk about two 'quirky' aspects of UK and EU trade mark practice, notably series and position trade mark applications, with a fashion spin.

Timestamps:

03.14 – What is a series Trade mark?05.37 – What use are series Trade marks for fashion clients?06.40 – Position Trade marks08.58 – Litigation relating to position trademarks09.24 – The Christian Louboutin case10.11 – Key takeaways

