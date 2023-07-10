UK:
Fashionably IP Podcast Series 2 Episode 3: The Important Points Of Registering Designs In The UK And EU
Welcome to episode 3 of our second series of HGF's
Fashionably IP podcast. This podcast is the final podcast in a
series of three podcasts on key aspects of design protection in the
UK and EU. We are going to talk about all the small but potentially
significant quirks and points of UK and EU Registered Design
Practice, including disclaimers, drawings, descriptions and much
more.
