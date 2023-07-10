ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome to episode 3 of our second series of HGF's Fashionably IP podcast. This podcast is the final podcast in a series of three podcasts on key aspects of design protection in the UK and EU. We are going to talk about all the small but potentially significant quirks and points of UK and EU Registered Design Practice, including disclaimers, drawings, descriptions and much more.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.