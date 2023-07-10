ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This podcast is the second in a series of three podcasts on key aspects of trade mark protection in the UK and EU. We talk about the decorative use of trademarks in the world of fashion and who exactly is the average consumer in a trade mark infringement action under UK practice.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.