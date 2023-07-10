UK:
Fashionably IP Podcast Series 3 Episode 2: Decorative Use Of Trade Marks In The World Of Fashion
This podcast is the second in a series of three podcasts on key
aspects of trade mark protection in the UK and EU. We talk about
the decorative use of trademarks in the world of fashion and who
exactly is the average consumer in a trade mark infringement action
under UK practice.
