Loved reading about this Scottish snack evolving into a best-seller product in Italy.

The Highlander crisps were born in Bathgate in 1988 and later purchased by Italian snacks company Unichips / San Carlo (which represents around 60% of the Italian crisp market).

The brand has recently been revamped with a new identity highlighting its "rebellious and provocative personality" - and the new packets show kilted Highland Games participants lifting crisps.

I'm personally loving their new slogan "crunchy and brave" as well as the flavour names "Tomato or Nothing", "Kiss my BBQ", and "Black Pepper Forever". I find those are good trade marks.

Unfortunately the production moved from Scotland to Italy in 2013 and the crisps are no longer available to purchase here!... I'll definitely keep an eye out for a packet of Highlander on my next visit to Italy though.

In recent years, Highlander went through a 'total' restyling of its brand identity and packaging, with the aim of revitalising the brand 'to speak to millennials and increase product consumption'. With previous adverts featuring a castle-haunting, red-haired, kilted ghost chomping down on Highlander crisps under the tagline 'the awakening of ultra flavours', a fresh marketing approach saw the Scottish origins of the brand emphasised by accentuating the 'rebellious and provocative personality' of the brand inspired by the Highland Games, strength and courage. A description on the packet read: "Wearing a kilt is not enough to be a Highlander, you need grit. These are the ideal crisps for those with character, thick and crunchy with strong and intriguing flavours, with no compromises. Be crunchy, be brave, be a Highlander! www.heraldscotland.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.