self

Welcome to the first episode in series 3 of HGF's Fashionably IP podcast.

This podcast is the first in a series of three podcasts on key aspects of trade mark protection in the UK and EU.

This episode will focus on the subject of goodwill with a fashion spin as ever. We will also have a special guest in this podcast but you will have to tune into the podcast to find out who it is!

Timestamps:

1:29 Our special guest

3:15 Goodwill in the UK

4:26 Can you assign goodwill?

6:10 Can you explain what residual goodwill is?

9:11 Can you explain the similarities and differences between US trade dress protection and the protection of goodwill under passing off in the UK?

11:28 Karen Millen case