In a new four-part article series – covering enforcement, trade marks, patents and disputes – our experts in these fields advise how in-house IP teams can prepare for the hard times ahead.





During economic downturns, in-house IP teams may be asked to streamline their activities to find cost savings. Rouse is here to help you with this.

We learned a lot during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis that can be applied again now. In a new four-part article series our experts look at where you should focus during the coming downturn.

The positive side of belt tightening is that is presents an opportunity to review your IP activities and come out stronger on the other side. We hope you find something useful in our article series.

You can also reach out to one of our offices for direct support in any of the above-mentioned areas.

You can read the first piece in the series, here: Rouse - IP in a Downturn: How to adjust your IP enforcement activities for an economic downturn. The other pieces will follow in the coming months.