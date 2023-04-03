It is not often that politics crop up in your day to day branding strategy. However, when looking after trade marks you can never become complacent as you don't always know what is round the corner. The ability to think fast and adapt to any variable is essential and I look forward to seeing sense prevail in this case.
The bipartisan bill which is called 'No Stolen Trademarks Honored in America' is, according to a dispatch statement from the EFE news agency, set to protect assets that were allegedly "illegally seized" by the Cuban government.
The bill was presented last Thursday by US legislators democrat Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee along with republican Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere. The bill was previously introduced in 2019 and has now been reintroduced by the US senators in the current session of the US congress.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.