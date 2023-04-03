It is not often that politics crop up in your day to day branding strategy. However, when looking after trade marks you can never become complacent as you don't always know what is round the corner. The ability to think fast and adapt to any variable is essential and I look forward to seeing sense prevail in this case.

The bipartisan bill which is called 'No Stolen Trademarks Honored in America' is, according to a dispatch statement from the EFE news agency, set to protect assets that were allegedly "illegally seized" by the Cuban government.