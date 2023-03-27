ARTICLE

European Union: Fashionably IP Podcast Series 2 – Exploring Hot Topics In The World Of Fashion And Intellectual Property

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We are delighted to launch series 2 of our Fashionably IP Podcast where we will be looking at important hot topics in the world of fashion and intellectual property.

In this new series, we will be focusing on key aspects of design protection in the UK and EU. We will also review the latest intellectual property issues in fashion or discuss matters of IP which have impacted the world of fashion for years and have come up again and again.

The podcast will consist of interviews, opinion pieces and case law discussions. The information in the podcasts is not legal advice.

Series 2 Episode 1

Disclosure and its impact on unregistered and registered design protection

Teaser

Series 2 Episode 2

Novelty and infringement of UK and EU Unregistered and Registered Design Rights

Teaser

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.