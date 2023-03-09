ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Boult can announce that we have been once again ranked in the gold band by the WTR 1000 for 2023, their highest grade available.

The WTR 1000 focuses exclusively on trade mark practice and is the definitive "go-to" resource for those seeking world-class legal trade mark expertise.

Obtaining a place in the gold band acknowledges the exceptional service of our trade mark practice in delivering for our clients over the last 12 months. We are delighted to be held amongst such esteemed company by our peers and clients, at the forefront of the trade mark industry.

Further information on the announcement can be found here: Boult Wade Tennant LLP – WTR 1000 – World Trademark Review

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.