Luxury brand, Hermès, celebrates its recent victory against the MetaBirkin NFT creator, Mason Rothschild, in a closely watched case involving the balancing of Rothschild's alleged First Amendment free speech rights for artistic endeavors and Hermès' trademark rights.

Withers partners Gina Bibby and Deborah Greaves provide insight and have been a resource to the media on the topic. You can find Gina and Deborah featured in the following articles:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.