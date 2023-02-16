Luxury brand, Hermès, celebrates its recent victory against the MetaBirkin NFT creator, Mason Rothschild, in a closely watched case involving the balancing of Rothschild's alleged First Amendment free speech rights for artistic endeavors and Hermès' trademark rights.
Withers partners Gina Bibby and Deborah Greaves provide insight and have been a resource to the media on the topic. You can find Gina and Deborah featured in the following articles:
- 'What The Metabirkins Verdict Means For The Future of Web3 Fashion,' Vogue Business – February 10, 2023, Gina Bibby featured
- ''A Lot of Gray' for NFT Artists Despite MetaBirkins Jury Verdict,' Bloomberg Law – February 10, 2023, Gina Bibby featured
- 'No More First Amendment Smokescreen' for NFTs?,' World IP Review – February 9, 2023, Deborah Greaves featured
- 'MetaBirkins' Verdict Serves As Warning For Artists' NFT Use,' Law360 – February 8, 2023, Deborah Greaves featured
- 'What to Know About the Upcoming Hermes v Metabirkins Trial,' Vogue Business - January 24, 2023, Gina Bibby featured
