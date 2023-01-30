UK:
Fashionably IP – New Beginnings In The Form Of Recycling, Upcycling And Resale In The World Of Fashion (Podcast)
In the ninth edition of HGF's Fashionably IP podcast in the
spirit of the new year and new beginnings or at least recycled
beginnings, we are going to talk about recycling, upcycling, and
resale in fashion. How do IP rights impact recycling, upcycling and
resale? Can a brand owner control the resale of its branded product
and product which may have been upcycled or customised from the
product it originally sold?
Episode 9
New beginnings in the form of recycling, upcycling and resale
in the world of fashion.
Listen to the podcast below:
