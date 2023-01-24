UK:
"Raise Your Arches" - Genius.
24 January 2023
Marks & Clerk
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Another question trade mark attorneys get asked (a lot) - can I
register my company slogan? For all the hundreds of difficult to
register ones, good to see McDonald's come up with an example
of a really clever (and registrable) slogan.
According to System1's Test Your Ad platform, which tests
ads with 150 consumers, 98% recognised the 60-second spot was a
McDonald's ad before the end. The average score within the
category is 91%, indicating the ad's "exceptional"
strength in brand recognition. Recognition spiked within the first
10 seconds of the ad, at the moment the Post-it note first appears.
Remaining high for the remaining 50 seconds, it was boosted a
second time when the Post-it note reappears towards the end.
www.marketingweek.com/...
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from UK
What Is A Patent?
Keltie LLP
A patent is a time-limited monopoly awarded by countries as an incentive for investment in novel and non-obvious technical innovation. The purpose of the patent system is to allow companies...
1. What Is An IP Driven Start-up?
Marks & Clerk
Few start-ups are established without the founders having an eye on a future exit, even if they hope to change the world along the way or as a final outcome of their efforts.
More Drama For Combination SPCs
Potter Clarkson
The stage is set for another referral to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) on the eligibility criteria for Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) for "combination products"...
7. Avoiding The Pitfalls
Marks & Clerk
Protecting your IP assets does require a degree of perseverance. The process will inevitably throw up surprises and sometimes disappointments – for example, a patent examiner may identify...