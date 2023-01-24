ARTICLE

Another question trade mark attorneys get asked (a lot) - can I register my company slogan? For all the hundreds of difficult to register ones, good to see McDonald's come up with an example of a really clever (and registrable) slogan.

According to System1's Test Your Ad platform, which tests ads with 150 consumers, 98% recognised the 60-second spot was a McDonald's ad before the end. The average score within the category is 91%, indicating the ad's "exceptional" strength in brand recognition. Recognition spiked within the first 10 seconds of the ad, at the moment the Post-it note first appears. Remaining high for the remaining 50 seconds, it was boosted a second time when the Post-it note reappears towards the end. www.marketingweek.com/...

