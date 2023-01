ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Novagraaf réalise régulièrement des audits de propriété intellectuelle pour ses clients, les aidant à évaluer l'efficacité de leurs droits, à identifier les lacunes dans la couverture et à mettre en évidence les domaines dans lesquels ils pourraient économiser des coûts. Pour en savoir plus sur nos services et notre méthodologie, téléchargez notre livre blanc "Best practices in trademark auditing : a practical guide" (en anglais), contactez-nous ci-dessous ou adressez-vous à votre Conseil chez Novagraaf.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union

1. What Is An IP Driven Start-up? Marks & Clerk Few start-ups are established without the founders having an eye on a future exit, even if they hope to change the world along the way or as a final outcome of their efforts.

Next Big Step In Home Health Monitoring Goes Down The Toilet HGF Ltd We are all familiar with the recent surge in popularity of wearable health monitoring devices, empowering users to track a variety of health metrics at home. Smart watches...

Patent Protection For Medical Devices – The Devil Is In The Details HGF Ltd It is well accepted that the development of new medical devices is very resource-intensive. It is, therefore, no surprise that companies apply for patent protection for new medical devices with the aim...

2. Why Are IP Driven Start-ups So Successful? Marks & Clerk If we deem investment or a successful sale as being indicative of success, it is clear that start-ups which, from an early stage, have had a clear IP strategy and that have pursued that strategy...

7. Avoiding The Pitfalls Marks & Clerk Protecting your IP assets does require a degree of perseverance. The process will inevitably throw up surprises and sometimes disappointments – for example, a patent examiner may identify...