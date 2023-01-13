As a leading global intellectual property law firm, Marks & Clerk is proud to play a part in some of the most exciting innovations across all areas of technology. Our Cambridge office is closely involved with the local technology scene, and throughout 2023, we will be publishing a series of articles discussing some of the most important developments that have come out of this world-renowned university city.

Cambridge is a city that is at the forefront of technological innovation, thanks in a large part to the University of Cambridge; consistently ranked as one of the top universities in the world. The university is home to a number of prestigious research departments which are spearheading cutting-edge research and innovative developments in their fields, such as the Cavendish Laboratory and the Department of Chemistry.

In addition to the university, Cambridge is also home to a number of world-renowned research institutes, such as the Babraham Institute and the Biomedical Campus, which are involved in a wide range of research projects in the fields of chemistry and life sciences, and many of which have professional connections to Marks & Clerk. The city is also home to a thriving ecosystem of technology companies, including well-known global giants such as arm, but also start-ups currently establishing themselves in the field, such as Neurence, which uses AI to understand and manage large volumes of data, and Xampla, who specialise in developing sustainable and eco-friendly plastic-alternative packaging solutions.

Overall, Cambridge's status as a technology hub and centre of innovation is due in part to a combination of its world-class research institutions, technology companies, and supportive ecosystem of which Marks & Clerk is a part of. The other part of the equation is the people who make up these teams. The work to which everyone involved has collectively contributed has helped to make Cambridge a global leader, and has contributed to its reputation as a hub of innovation and technology.

In this series of articles, we will put Cambridge in the spotlight, and outlining the scientific advances and technological progress which have come from this traditional-yet-modern innovation hub. One of the topics we will cover is the numerous Nobel Prize winners who have come out of Cambridge. Our prestigious university has produced over 90 Nobel laureates in its history, making it one of the most successful institutions in the world. Some of the Cambridge-based Nobel Prize winners we will consider include physicist Stephen Hawking, and Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2009 for work on the structure of the ribosome.

We will also be looking at the work of Professor Florin Udrea and Cambridge GaN Devices, a company that is pioneering the use of gallium nitride transistors and semiconductors in the creation of electronic appliances. This technology has the potential to significantly increase the efficiency and reduce the size of a wide range of electronic devices, and Marks & Clerk has been working with Cambridge GaN Devices to protect their innovations and help them bring their products to market.

Throughout the series of articles, we will be highlighting the ways in which Marks & Clerk has helped Cambridge-based innovators protect and commercialize their ideas. From filing patents and trademarks, to providing legal advice and support, we have been at the forefront of helping these ideas become a reality.

The first article will be published later in January, with 2023 marking the 70th anniversary of the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA by James Watson and Francis Crick at the University of Cambridge, and of course Rosalind Franklin at King's, London. The role of genetic sequencing in adding to this basic knowledge is profound, and our article will consider the development of sequencing technology in this context. Genetic sequencing (and of course, the Human Genome Project) has had a profound impact on our understanding of genetics and biology, and impacts the work that we do every day at Marks & Clerk in protecting intellectual property not only in genes and genome engineering, but also in sequencing technology itself.

We are excited to be sharing these stories with our readers and showcasing the incredible work being done throughout the Greater Cambridge area. Keep an eye on the Marks & Clerk website throughout 2023 for these articles and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.