With discussions of economic growth (or rather the forecast lack thereof) being a common theme in the news recently, I was really interested to see the launch of an open-access database showcasing Glasgow City Region's rapidly growing technology ecosystem. I can really see the benefit of having a comprehensive database that not only enables local connections to be made between start-ups, investors and corporates, but also showcases Glasgow City Region's wider tech ecosystem to the world.

With over 740 technology-based start-ups as well as investors and accelerators, universities, co-working spaces, tech meetups and more already listed on the Glasgow Tech Ecosystem Platform, it really shows the strength and depth of the technology ecosystem in and around Glasgow. According to Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, the total enterprise value in Glasgow City Region grew by 1.8x from 2021 to 2022, while the Greater London ecosystem only grew by 1.1x. This is some welcome positive news for Glasgow, its surrounding area and Scotland as a whole.

There has been much talk about how innovation will be necessary to drive growth and hopefully this new platform can bring innovators and support networks together to collaborate and help this vibrant tech ecosystem prosper further. However, with increasing collaboration, often from an early stage, it is more important than ever to safeguard innovation and investment, for example through intellectual property protection.

