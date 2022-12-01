Introduction

Welcome to the Winter edition of Upload, bringing you the latest news and insights into the many developments taking hold in technology and intellectual property.

Despite the turbulence we have continued to see this year, recent general technology statistics continue to show the growth of technology across all sectors. There are a reported 63% of people around the world using the internet and users carry out approximately 8.5billion queries on Google per day. If there was ever a question as to whether the growth of technology would start to slow down, the current figures suggest not.

One of the primary drivers in technological growth is the need to reach new customers. The legal sector is no different. We, as an organisation, are always looking at new ways to use technology to improve our clients' experience with us. Just this week our Employment Team has launched an Employment Law App, allowing users to receive notifications on key legal developments.

The region of East Anglia has more than its share of people and businesses pushing boundaries and developing new technologies which will form the "normal" of tomorrow. We recognise the importance of innovation which is why we are proud to sponsor Cofinitive's #21toWatch for the fifth year. The #21toWatch shines a spotlight on those achieving great things in innovation and entrepreneurship, often as yet relatively unrecognised.

In terms of advancements, AI remains significant with, seemingly, no area untouched by its potential use, including, as this edition's article by Tania Saigol explores, in achieving Net Zero. In the same vein, Raina Victor discusses AI and patent reforms and we reflect on Birketts' role in the sale of an AI platform, Blutick Limited.

With technology comes the inevitable risk of cyber attacks and Kitty Rosser and Kate Edwards provide an update on ransomware attacks.

Lastly, Melanie Harvey, of our Trade Marks and Brands team, reflects on the Trade Mark Registry decision in the widely reported case of the application to register "House of Zana" as opposed by the owner of ZARA.

