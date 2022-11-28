During the pandemic we were led to believe that the suit was dead, with home working leading to increased sales of comfy knitwear and joggers and even stalwart Marks & Spencer drastically reducing their offering of suits in stores.

However, now British tailoring is starting to have a comeback. The accession of King Charles III is at least partly responsible for this, with his sartorial flair and support of British tailoring over the years leading to experts predicting a "purple period" for Savile Row tailoring in the UK.

And now it looks like the increasingly acquisitive Frasers Group has spotted an opportunity to take advantage of the anticipated rise of British tailoring, with the purchase of Royal Warrant holder, Gieves & Hawkes, the 250 year old brand which has one of the most iconic addresses in the tailoring world – Number 1 Savile Row, London.

I wonder whether we will start to see the revival of other British sartorial brands. Certainly with the cost of living crisis and heightened desire for sustainability and traceability in fashion, consumers are more carefully considering their purchases and are increasingly looking for fewer key pieces that are well-made, long-lasting and made from natural fibres such as British wool, rather than throw-away fast fashion. This might open the door for other British heritage and premium brands to reach new customers.

