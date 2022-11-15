World Trademark Review (WTR) has been reporting on the changing procedures at Twitter and in particular, the new system under which anyone can purchase a "blue tick" which was previously used to identify verified accounts. Since the implementation of the $8-per-month charge for what is now being called "Twitter Blue", the platform has seen an influx of accounts using the blue tick symbol impersonating famous brands and individuals including Nestle, SpaceX and Elon Musk himself.

WTR's most recent article explores how this new system could cause significant damage to the stock market and public safety, for example, as well as looking at some examples of recent unsavoury "tweets" from impersonation accounts featuring a blue tick.

Importantly from a brand protection perspective, WTR confirmed that they have contacted Twitter to ask how they are going to tackle the problem of brand impersonation under the new system. The platform has added a new "Official" label and an additional white tick to "some accounts" in order to "combat impersonation", but to many this feels like a temporary solution and not one that will effectively tackle the increasingly significant issue of brand impersonation via the new "Twitter Blue" system.

It seems inevitable that we will see more accounts impersonating famous brands and perhaps even selling counterfeit goods, or fraudulently listing products for financial gain under third party trade marks. There is a real risk that this new system on Twitter could cause significant damage to brands and consumers, meaning that brand owners and brand protection professionals will need to be even more vigilant in monitoring IP infringement on Twitter than previously.

Twitter has its own IP infringement reporting system which will no doubt become an increasingly valuable tool for brands, at least in the short term whilst permanent safeguards for the new Twitter Blue system are hopefully established. Twitter has stated that they are "aggressively going after impersonation and deception" so hopefully, complaints regarding IP infringement on new Twitter Blue impersonation accounts will be dealt with swiftly and effectively.

