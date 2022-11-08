The United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) published a Design Practice Notice on 02 November 2022, about fundamental aspects of UK registered design practice.

The notice provides a useful compendium of up-to-date information about filing and prosecution in the UK, in particular about application forms, the deferment of publication and time periods for responding to objections and lodging appeals..

Registered design practice, so much in the UK as before national offices in Europe and the European Union Intellectual Property Office ('EUIPO') can become very complex, relative to the straightforward and user-friendly nature of current-day online application and registration processes, particularly when objections are raised post-filing during examination.

Much of the value added by professional IP services in design registration matters, is gained by applicants from consulting with design attorneys like ourselves prior to filing.