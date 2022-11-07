UK:
PTO Extends Deadline For Comments On Initiatives To Ensure Patent Robustness, Reliability
07 November 2022
McDermott Will & Emery
On November 3, 2022, the US Patent & Trademark Office (PTO)
announced that it is extending the deadline for public input on its proposed
initiatives aimed at ensuring the robustness and reliability of
patent rights from January 3, 2023, to February 1, 2023.
For further details about the extension of the deadline, check
out the notice here.
