In this sixth podcast, we discuss the protection of geographical terms in the world of fashion. An emotive subject for businesses and countries alike.

Examples of geographical terms in fashion 01:46 The Windsurfing Chiemsee case 03:29 Iceland (the country vs the food retailer) case 05:12 Louis Vuitton's Vendôme trade mark registrations 08:20 Takeaways from the discussion 09:55

