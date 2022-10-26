I always enjoy a good Land Rover story. This one certainly caught my attention! Imagine approaching a level crossing to find the barrier down and having this "Sand Rover" slowly drive by on the rails! Not the usual swoosh of that high speed train!

Also loving the yellow paint at the front - reminiscent of the old Intercity 125 colours, or perhaps the British Rail Class 37 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Rail_Class_37).

Great job by Aquarius Railroad Technologies Limited in creating this wonderful conversion. I hope they can secure some patent protection for the inventions underlying the design. They might also want to protect that trademark!

