What does it mean to be intelligent and what are the differences between intelligence and consciousness? How can you make AI more human? How does loneliness affect us? How do our physical boundaries affect our sense of self? What makes a relationship a real relationship?

These are only a few of the really interesting questions which arose from the screening of HER (in my opinion one of the best films of all time!) at the IF Oxford Science and Ideas Festival last night in Oxford.

HER is a sci-fi romance, which portrays loneliness and the need for connection beautifully. I don't think any of us felt lonely last night in the cinema. Whilst the discussions with the neuroscientists from Oxford University who talked at the event revolved around the human brain and artificial intelligence, the trade mark attorney in me could not forget about the importance of intellectual property in the creative industries!

A good film is a good company - if you haven't yet watched HER, don't wait too long. I hope it gives you as much food for thought as it gave us last night.

