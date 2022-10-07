ARTICLE

Even superheroes face trade mark problems: that's the takeaway from episode five of the new TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (available in the UK on Disney+).

The series, created by Jessica Gao based on the Marvel Comics character and starring Tatiana Maslany, tells the story of Jennifer Walters, a Los Angeles lawyer who can turn into the superhero She-Hulk.

Over the course of the series, Jennifer/She-Hulk (head of the "superhuman law division" at law firm Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzburg, & Holliway) battles with and against rival superheroes, both in the courtroom and with her superpowers. One of them is Titania (played by Jameela Jamil).

In episode five, written by Dana Schwartz, She-Hulk discovers that Titania has registered a trade mark for SHEHULK and has successfully launched a range of beauty and wellness products. Titania has also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jennifer's home.

As She-Hulk and her trade mark lawyer soon realise, though, they have a problem: She-Hulk has no prior trade mark registration, it is not her real name and she was never even that keen on it (she blames "some random guy on the news" for creating the pseudonym).

The episode therefore sees them try to demonstrate that she was using the She-Hulk name professionally before Titania launched her brand, leading to some uncomfortable witness testimony in a tense courtroom showdown (no spoilers!).

A common problem

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a story that features sorcery, space travel and superheroes, so we probably should not take it too seriously. But episode five does identify a common problem that many individuals and businesses face – the discovery that someone else is using "their" brand. And it also identifies some of the challenges that arise when you try to address that problem.

The issue is particularly common in industries such as fashion and cosmetics, where so much goodwill is attached to the name of a designer or a celebrity endorser, but we also see it in relation to shops, restaurants, sport and many other industries. Problems often arise when a designer licenses or sells the use of their name to another party, and then loses control over it – as happened to the designer of Princess Diana's wedding dress, Elizabeth Emanuel (Elizabeth Florence Emanuel v Continental Shelf 128 Ltd).

In the United States, where the series first aired, there has already been plenty of commentary on this episode covering everything from choosing superhero names to legal analysis of the She-Hulk/Titania dispute. The battle between the two has even extended to social media.

So perhaps it is worth asking: how would the dispute play out in the UK and EU?