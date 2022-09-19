We are delighted to launch our new Fashionably IP Podcast were we will be looking at important hot topics in the world of fashion and intellectual property.

In the podcast, we review the latest intellectual property issues in fashion or discuss matters of IP which have impacted the world of fashion for years and have come up again and again.

The podcast will consist of interviews, opinion pieces and case law discussions. The information in the podcasts is not legal advice.

If you have any questions concerning issues raised please contact HGF Partners & Trade Mark Attorneys Rebecca Field or Lee Curtis.

Episode 1

Personal names as 'brands' in the world of fashion

Episode 2

Colour in fashion and the difficulties of protecting it

Episode 3

Trade marks which are fashion products, and fashion products which are trade marks

Episode 4

Zombie Fashion Brands

Episode 5

Trade mark rights protecting fashion designs

