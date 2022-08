Can '#zombiebrands' come back to life? Why do such brands cause problems for #trademarklaw? Find out this and more on episode 4 of our #FashionablyIP #podcast🎙️:

Apple Podcasts: podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/zom...

Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/4xNlbW... https://t.co/8ETmXPPdd4

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.