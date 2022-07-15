UK:
Trade Marks Which Are Fashion Products, And Fashion Products Which Are Trade Marks (Podcast)
In our third podcast, we talk about the issue of protecting
trade marks when they are the fashion product itself. An intro to
HGF and the podcast The issue of protecting trade marks when they
are the fashion product itself (1:59)Louis Vuitton chequerboard
design (4:48)Trade mark protection over design protection
(08:01)Takeaways from the discussion (11:49)
