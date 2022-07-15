ARTICLE

In our third podcast, we talk about the issue of protecting trade marks when they are the fashion product itself. An intro to HGF and the podcast The issue of protecting trade marks when they are the fashion product itself (1:59)Louis Vuitton chequerboard design (4:48)Trade mark protection over design protection (08:01)Takeaways from the discussion (11:49)

